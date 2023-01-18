icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Jan, 2023
No ‘serious proposition’ on Ukraine came from West – Lavrov

Kiev is not free to decide on its policy so it makes no sense talking to the Ukrainian government, Moscow believes
Ukraine’s foreign policy is dictated by Western nations who have yet to make any “serious” proposals to Russia on how the conflict could be resolved, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said. If one is formulated, Moscow will take it into consideration, he promised.

Russia was willing to support a draft truce proposed by Ukraine in late March, Lavrov reminded a press conference on Wednesday. But, he added, Western nations “yanked Kiev’s chain and said ‘too early’.”

Western officials have repeatedly claimed that arming Ukraine would help it achieve a better negotiation position and that no talks with Russia should take place before this happens.

The so-called “peace formula” promoted by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is a “ridiculous” idea that “heaps everything together,” from food security to a tribunal for Russia, Lavrov remarked.

“There can be no negotiation with Zelensky, if only because he legally banned any talks with the Russian government,” the Russian minister pointed out.

Lavrov dismissed as “nonsense” the notion that other nations must not say “a word about Ukraine without Ukraine.” In reality, “the West decides for Ukraine” what its foreign policy should be, he concluded.

Russia would “react to any serious proposal” for overcoming the crisis that come from the US and its allies, Lavrov pledged, but none has been sent so far. Even during sporadic behind-closed-doors contacts – such as the November meeting between CIA Director William Burns and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Naryshkin – Americans don’t say anything substantively different from their public position, according to the top Russian diplomat.

A genuine resolution would require settling issues that go beyond Ukraine, Lavrov asserted. The West is using Ukraine “to destroy the security system that existed in the Euro-Atlantic for many years,” he said. Moscow's concerns arising from this have to be addressed in good faith to settle the crisis, the top Russian diplomat stated.

