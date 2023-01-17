icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Jan, 2023 14:19
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia’s top spy explains why Ukrainian crisis remains deadlocked

Kiev’s Western “masters” are to blame, Sergey Naryshkin says
Russia’s top spy explains why Ukrainian crisis remains deadlocked
US President Joe Biden welcomes Ukraine's President Vladimir Zelensky at the South Lawn of the White House. ©  AFP / Olivier Douliery

Kiev is unable to engage in peace talks with Moscow because the US and its allies forbid it from doing so, Russian spy chief Sergey Naryshkin has said.

“The overseas masters of the Ukrainian regime won’t allow getting [the Ukrainian] dossier off the ground,” Naryshkin told Tass on Tuesday.

He brought up the negotiations that took place between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul in late March, when “certain basic agreements were reached.”

“However, those in Washington, those in London, told their associates in Kiev: ‘No, [there should be] no peace talks, no peace. We’ve already paid you several dozen billion. We’ve invested in you; we’ll continue to pump money and weapons, and your task is simple – go and fight’,” Naryshkin insisted.

The Ukrainian government then quickly backtracked on all the promises it had made in Istanbul, with the sudden change of mood occurring shortly after then-UK prime minister Boris Johnson visited Kiev.

New meeting with CIA’s Burns ‘possible’ – Russian spy chief
Read more
New meeting with CIA’s Burns ‘possible’ – Russian spy chief

Russia and Ukraine haven’t sat behind the negotiating table since then, with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky even signing a decree that officially banned him from talking to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky is now promoting a UN-hosted international summit planned to be held in New York on February 24 – the anniversary of the launch of the Russian military operation in Ukraine. The event, in which the settlement of the conflict is going to be discussed without Moscow, is expected to focus on the 10-point “peace plan” previously outlined by Kiev, which, among other things, calls for Russia to withdraw to borders claimed by Ukraine, pay reparations and submit to war crimes tribunals.

Moscow has rejected Zelensky’s proposal, saying that it refuses to account for the reality on the ground and actually shows Kiev’s unwillingness to find a solution to the crisis. However, Putin and other Russian officials have repeatedly stated that Moscow is prepared to engage in dialogue, but on its own terms, one of which is Ukraine recognizing the status of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye as parts of Russia.

READ MORE: Ukraine reveals date for ‘peace summit’ without Russia

Earlier this week, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) Department, Aleksey Polishchuk, pointed out that if negotiation between the sides eventually take place, they’ll likely talk to each other directly as “Western mediators often pursue their own goals and try to influence the course of negotiations ... in their own political and economic interests.”

Top stories

RT Features

Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions FEATURE
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault FEATURE
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions FEATURE
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault FEATURE
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Access to education
0:00
26:14
Iranian protests worldwide
0:00
26:27
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies