Zelensky aide resigns amid apartment-block blast uproar

Aleksey Arestovich apologized for stating Ukrainian defenses intercepted a Russian missile that caused a deadly explosion in Dnepr

An adviser to President Vladimir Zelensky has tendered his resignation, having said live on air that Ukrainian forces had shot down a Russian missile over the city of Dnepr before it reportedly then landed on an apartment block, killing dozens. The remark has landed Aleksey Arestovich in hot water, as commenters claimed he was blaming the Ukrainian military for the deaths.

Arestovich shared his handwritten letter of resignation, addressed to Andrey Yermak, Zelensky’s chief-of-staff, on Tuesday morning. He claimed he was showing “an example of civilized behavior” by leaving his position in the Ukrainian government. It was not immediately clear if his request has been accepted.

The presidential aide previously described his remark as “a serious mistake, made during a live broadcast.”

“The level of hate directed at me is incomparable with the consequences of the on-air mistake,” Arestovich said. He offered apologies to those “deeply hurt” but his words, but not “to the people who are spinning this issue.”

He previously claimed that he'd received a tip from an acquaintance, an experienced military expert, who said he'd heard a blast from an interceptor missile before the Russian missile hit the residential building in Dnepr on Saturday. He reported it during a YouTube interview the same day.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry denied having engaged the projectile and claimed that, in the first place, it didn’t have the capability to intercept Kh-22 air-launched cruise missiles. It claimed that its previous statements that some missiles of that model had been intercepted were “inaccurate.”

Ukrainian officials reported on Tuesday that the incident in Dnepr claimed at least 40 lives and injured 79 persons, while 25 were listed as missing. The Russian Defense Ministry said it was attacking military targets and elements of the Ukrainian energy infrastructure during the Saturday barrage. The Kremlin blamed Kiev for the deaths of civilians, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov stating that “this tragedy was the result of the actions of the air defense missiles.”

Yermak appointed Arestovich as a freelance aide in early 2020, which boosted his profile as a frequent commenter on all things related to the conflict with Russia. He was a speaker eagerly platformed by Ukrainian media outlets for years before that.

The veracity of his messages was called into question by Arestovich himself. In December 2017, he came out as a self-described propagandist, who had “lied a lot” since 2014 to boost the morale of Ukrainians and damage the image of Russia.

Arestovich may be launching a career as a politician with his resignation, Russian political expert Marat Bashirov suggested on his Telegram feed, reacting to the news. Zelensky’s office may find it “difficult to shut him up,” he suggested, alleging that Arestovich has patrons among the British intelligence fold. But he may also face violence from a radical nationalist with a wish to “take revenge,” the commenter predicted.