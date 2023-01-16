Kremlin reacts to blast at residential building in Ukraine

Russian military doesn’t target civilian homes, Dmitry Peskov says

Ukraine is to blame for the deadly blast at a residential building in the city of Dnepr on Saturday that killed dozens of people and even some Kiev officials have said so, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

“The Russian Armed Forces don’t target residential buildings or social infrastructure facilities. The attacks are only aimed at military targets,” Peskov told journalists.

“You’ve seen the conclusions of the representatives of the Ukrainian side, which say that this tragedy was the result of the actions of the air defense missiles,” he pointed out.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW