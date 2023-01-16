icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kremlin reacts to blast at residential building in Ukraine
16 Jan, 2023 10:28
Russian military doesn’t target civilian homes, Dmitry Peskov says
Dnipro, Ukraine, Jan. 14, 2023. ©  AP Photo/Roman Chop

Ukraine is to blame for the deadly blast at a residential building in the city of Dnepr on Saturday that killed dozens of people and even some Kiev officials have said so, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

“The Russian Armed Forces don’t target residential buildings or social infrastructure facilities. The attacks are only aimed at military targets,” Peskov told journalists.

“You’ve seen the conclusions of the representatives of the Ukrainian side, which say that this tragedy was the result of the actions of the air defense missiles,” he pointed out.

