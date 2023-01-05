icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jan, 2023 10:28
HomeRussia & FSU

Civilians killed in Ukrainian HIMARS rocket attack – officials

Six people lost their lives when Kiev’s troops shelled the city of Vasilyevka, local authorities have said
Vladimir Rogov / Telegram
A destroyed building in Vasilyevka in Russia’s Zaporozhye Region, January 4, 2023.

Ukrainian troops have shelled a residential area in the city of Vasilyevka in Russia’s newly incorporated Zaporozhye Region, killing six people and injuring 37, the acting governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on Wednesday. He added that three first responders were among the wounded, including one in critical condition.

“The situation in Vasilyevka is tense. The shelling does not stop. All emergency services are working to help people,” Balitsky wrote on his Telegram channel. He shared photos of destroyed buildings and damaged vehicles on the city’s streets.

Vladimir Rogov, a senior regional official, said that Ukrainian forces had hit an apartment block near the building that houses the city’s military administration. He explained that locals were lining up outside the building to receive documents for their cars when the strike happened.

Ukraine kills and injures Donbass civilians – officials
Read more
Ukraine kills and injures Donbass civilians – officials

Rogov claimed on Telegram that Kiev had used a US-supplied M142 HIMARS multiple rocket launcher to carry out the attack.

Natalya Romanichenko, the mayor of Vasilyevka, a city of roughly 13,000 people, urged residents to stay off the streets and seek shelter.

The latest news comes after local authorities reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a hospital in the city of Tokmak on Tuesday. Moscow has repeatedly accused Ukraine of using HIMARS and other Western-made weapons to target civilians.

The Zaporozhye Region, together with three other former Ukrainian territories, became part of Russia after holding a referendum on the matter in September.

Top stories

RT Features

New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel FEATURE
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic FEATURE
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel FEATURE
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic FEATURE
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Cost of Natural Gas in Europe & Asia
0:00
26:44
Migration Crisis
0:00
27:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies