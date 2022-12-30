Putin invites Xi for state visit

Russia would be glad to host the Chinese leader next spring, the president has said

The Russian president has proposed that his Chinese counterpart visit Moscow next year. Vladimir Putin extended the invitation to Xi Jinping during a video call on Friday.

In his initial remarks, Putin noted that he and Xi had regular contacts, both in person and via calls.

“Intensive bilateral exchanges will continue next year. I am certain that you and I will find an opportunity to meet in person. We are expecting you…my dear friend, for a state visit in Moscow in the spring of next year,” he said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW