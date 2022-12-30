icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Dec, 2022 12:04
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin invites Xi for state visit

Russia would be glad to host the Chinese leader next spring, the president has said
Putin invites Xi for state visit
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping via video conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. ©  Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev

The Russian president has proposed that his Chinese counterpart visit Moscow next year. Vladimir Putin extended the invitation to Xi Jinping during a video call on Friday.

In his initial remarks, Putin noted that he and Xi had regular contacts, both in person and via calls.

“Intensive bilateral exchanges will continue next year. I am certain that you and I will find an opportunity to meet in person. We are expecting you…my dear friend, for a state visit in Moscow in the spring of next year,” he said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago
Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago FEATURE
Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe
Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe FEATURE
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022 FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago
Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago FEATURE
Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe
Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe FEATURE
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Cost of Crypto
0:00
24:57
CrossTalk: Anticipating 2023
0:00
25:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies