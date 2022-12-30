icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Dec, 2022 10:50
HomeRussia & FSU

Moscow-Beijing military cooperation ‘key’ for international stability – Putin

During a virtual meeting with China’s Xi, the Russian president hailed their shared wish for a “truly democratic” world order
Moscow-Beijing military cooperation ‘key’ for international stability – Putin
©  Kremlin press service

The Russian-Chinese strategic partnership has multiple aspects, with military cooperation being a key component, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in a call on Friday. The two nations share a vision of a more just future world, he said.

Putin and Xi held bilateral talks via video link, with opening remarks by both leaders televised to the public. The Russian president said he welcomed the rapid development of political, economic, humanitarian and other ties with China.

Military cooperation is particularly important, he stressed, saying that it “fosters the security of both of our nations and stability in key regions” of the world. He said concerted actions by Moscow and Beijing help create “a just world order based on international law”.

“You and I have similar views on the reasons, progress and the logic of the ongoing transformation of the global geopolitical landscape,” he observed.

Amid unprecedented pressure and provocation by the West, we are standing up for our principled positions, defending not only our interests, but the interests of those who support a truly democratic world order and the right of nations to determine their fate.

Xi agreed that the international situation was in turmoil and said that China was prepared to “improve strategic cooperation with Russia to provide opportunities for development for each other” and to be “global partners in the interest of our peoples and for the sake of stability in the entire world.”

READ MORE: US State Department’s new anti-China unit is a waste of time and resources

The US has designated both China and Russia as strategic rivals and accused them of trying to undermine the “rules-based order.” Beijing believes that Washington is trapped in a “Cold War mentality” and that it rejects “win-win cooperation” for geopolitical reasons. Moscow says the US is trying to preserve its hegemonic position in the face of a natural rise of alternative power centers in the modern world.

Top stories

RT Features

Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago
Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago FEATURE
Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe
Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe FEATURE
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022 FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago
Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago FEATURE
Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe
Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe FEATURE
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Cost of Crypto
0:00
24:57
CrossTalk: Anticipating 2023
0:00
25:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies