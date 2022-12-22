icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Dec, 2022 19:00
HomeRussia & FSU

US bans exports to Wagner Group

The move seeks to restrict the Russian security contractor’s access to American technology
US bans exports to Wagner Group
The 'PMC Wagner Centre' in Saint Petersburg, November 4, 2022. ©  Olga MALTSEVA / AFP

The US Department of Commerce has labeled the Russian private military company Wagner Group a “military end user,” potentially restricting its access to any technology made with American equipment anywhere in the world.

Undersecretary for Industry and Security Alan Estevez called Wagner “one of the most notorious mercenary organizations in the world” in a statement released to Reuters on Wednesday.

Wager has been under US sanctions since 2017, to little effect. Earlier this month, the State Department designated it an “entity of particular concern” with regard to religious freedom in Africa, putting it in the same category as Islamic State (ISIS), Al-Qaeda and the Taliban.

In November, the State Department claimed Wagner was seeking to purchase drones from Iran, and labeled the group as part of the Russian defense sector.

Commerce’s move falls short of the rumored designation of Wagner as a “terrorist” entity, advocated by some outspoken Democrats in Washington since this summer.

Ukraine threatens more explosions in Russia
Read more
Ukraine threatens more explosions in Russia

Wagner was founded in 2014, and has mainly operated as a security contractor in Africa and the Middle East. More recently, its members have taken part in battles with the Ukrainian military in the Donbass.

The group’s boss, Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, gave an ironic reaction to the news on Thursday.

“Of course, this will create problems for the repair depot and ammunition supply for the triple-sevens. Oh, and also the HAWK AA. Lovely system, but breaks down a lot, unfortunately,” he said, referring to the M-777 howitzers and Raytheon’s anti-aircraft rockets that the US has supplied to Kiev’s military, with some presumably getting captured.

“I hope that we will be able to order [parts] through Poland or the Baltic states, where we have close contacts with the defense ministries,” he added, needling the most anti-Russian NATO members.

Prigozhin has trolled the Western media and governments on many occasions, including in November when he “admitted” to meddling in US elections with a movie quote, which most US and EU outlets rushed to report at face value.

Top stories

RT Features

Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia FEATURE
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia FEATURE
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Russia saves Central African Republic
0:00
24:44
How much is the Sri Lankan crisis costing?
0:00
26:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies