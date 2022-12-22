icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Dec, 2022
Russian defense minister visits frontline

Sergey Shoigu personally inspected the living conditions of the troops currently fighting Kiev’s forces
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspects positions of troops in an unknown location of the military operation in Ukraine. ©  Sputnik/Russian Defence Ministry

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has conducted a personal visit to the zone of the ongoing military operation against Ukraine, the Defense Ministry in Moscow announced on its Telegram channel on Thursday. 

Shoigu inspected the conditions of Russia’s forces and military equipment at deployment points and held talks with unit commanders, paying special attention to how support for the soldiers was being organized in the field. 

The minister also inspected the medical units and reviewed the accommodations of the personnel, as well as how they were being provided with food and heating, the ministry noted. 

At the end of his visit, Shoigu personally gave the servicemen his New Year’s wishes and thanked them for their exemplary service and efforts in carrying out Russia’s objectives in the operation. 

On Wednesday, the minister suggested a number of changes to Russia’s armed forces in order to improve the nation’s defensive capabilities. Among them was raising the minimum and maximum draft ages and expanding the army to a total of 1.5 million active servicemen, 695,000 of which would be contract soldiers. 

READ MORE: Defense minister announces major expansion of Russian army

He explained that the need to revamp certain aspects of the military comes as NATO has bolstered its forces on the Russian border and is looking to include new members such as Sweden and Finland. The minister proposed creating a special military unit in the country’s northwest in response to this potential threat.

Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia FEATURE
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE

