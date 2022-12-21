icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Dec, 2022 07:34
HomeRussia & FSU

Moscow discloses number of ‘hostages’ in US

American officials view Russians with “a presumption of guilt,” Deputy FM Sergey Vershinin has said
Moscow discloses number of ‘hostages’ in US
© Getty Images / Choochart Choochaikupt / EyeEm

The US puts Russian nationals behind bars without a fair trial and uses them as hostages with Moscow, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin has claimed. His comment comes following two high-profile prisoner swaps between Moscow and Washington.

“For many years, the US authorities have been literally hunting down Russians across the world, especially in countries with which they have bilateral extradition treaties,” the diplomat said in an interview with the RIA Novosti news agency on Tuesday. He added that Washington seeks to “detain our citizens under false pretences.” 

“The US courts are rubber-stamping verdicts with lengthy prison sentences that last dozens of years,” Vershinin stated, insisting that Russians are not expected to receive a fair trial. “The total number of Russian citizens essentially taken hostage exceeds 60 people.” 

According to the deputy foreign minister, the situation has only worsened under the administration of President Joe Biden.

In the US, a presumption of guilt is being applied to people from Russia: ‘If they are Russian, they are criminals.’

In April, the US released former Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was sentenced in 2011 to 20 years in jail on drug-smuggling charges. Yaroshenko was exchanged for US Marine Corps veteran Trevor Reed, who was serving a nine-year prison term after being convicted of assaulting a police officer in Moscow.

READ MORE: ‘Nazi’-inspired US prison guards, American ‘revolution’ and Ukraine conflict: Highlights from Viktor Bout’s RT interview

Earlier this month, the US released Russian businessman Viktor Bout in exchange for basketball star Brittney Griner. Bout was convicted of arms-trafficking and sentenced to 25 years in jail in 2012. Griner received a nine-year prison term in August after pleading guilty to violating Russian drug laws.

Top stories

RT Features

‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Illusive peace?
0:00
25:20
African anger over unequal climate responsibility
0:00
26:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies