icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Dec, 2022 19:34
HomeRussia & FSU

Crimea has water reserves for 1.5 years – regional head

The peninsula’s water storage basins have been filled to 100% of the planned volume, Sergey Aksyonov has said
Crimea has water reserves for 1.5 years – regional head
FILE PHOTO: North Crimean Canal is seen in Crimea, on November 11, 2022. ©  Sputnik / Dmitry Makeev

Crimea has accumulated water reserves that are twice as big as in the previous year, the regional head, Sergey Aksyonov, told TASS news agency on Monday. The territory had suffered from periodic shortages beginning in 2014, when Ukraine cut off water supply through a canal located in the Kherson region.

“We aren’t experiencing any water [supply] problems now,” Aksyonov said, adding that all water reserve basins are now storing 100% of the planned reserve volume. The reserves are sufficient to supply Crimeans for a year and a half, the region’s head added.

Even draught would not be much of a problem for Crimea now, as Russia controls the North Crimean Canal, according to Aksyonov. Built during Soviet times, the channel brings water from the Dnieper River through the Kherson region to Crimea.

The canal, which, according to some estimates supplied up to 90% of the peninsula’s water needs, was shut down by Ukraine after Crimea voted to join Russia at a referendum eight years ago. Between 2014 and 2022, the locals had to rely on scarce local water supplies. The peninsula was severely hit by a draught in 2020, prompting local authorities to introduce drinking water delivery schedules for several cities, including the regional capital of Simferopol.

READ MORE: ‘Reconquest’ of Crimea has started – Zelensky

The canal was seized by Russian forces after they gained control over most of Kherson Oblast in spring 2022 during Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine. The Kherson region then voted to join Russia together with three other former Ukrainian territories in late September.

Top stories

RT Features

‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Sri Lanka in turmoil
0:00
27:20
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: A house divided
0:00
25:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies