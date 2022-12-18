icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Record snowfall causes chaos in Moscow (VIDEOS)

Such downpour has not been seen in 80 years, Russia’s top meteorological official said
©  Telegram / msk1_news

Record-breaking snowfall has paralyzed traffic and disrupted flights in Moscow on Sunday.

The Russian capital has been blanketed with between 33 and 38 centimeters of snow (13 and 15 inches), Fobos weather center has reported. It’s the biggest snowfall recorded in the city for this day of the year, Fobos said, adding that such severe weather typically hits Moscow in February.

Roman Vilfand, the head of Russia’s national meteorological service, said on Saturday that the weather was on track to break a record set in 1941 when up to 34 centimeters (13.3 inches) of snow piled up in the capital.

More than 100 flights have been delayed or canceled in the city’s Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Vnukovo airports, according to local media reports.

The adverse weather paralyzed traffic in the city. Videos shared on social media show passengers being forced to proceed on foot after buses got stuck on snow-covered roads. Some were seen trying to push the buses in a bid to free them from the snow.

City officials have deployed nearly 119,000 workers to clear the streets, and bulldozers were used to clear the worst-affected neighborhoods. According to RIA Novosti news agency, workers who were clearing the rooftops covered cars with thick mattresses to protect them from falling ice and chunks of snow.

In some cases, residents took matters into their own hands, shoveling snow and pushing cars.

