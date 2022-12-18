At least one dead, several injured following Ukrainian strikes in Russia – governor

Air defense systems have been activated over the area that borders Ukraine, Vyacheslav Gladkov announced on social media

A civilian has been killed and at least eight others injured in a Ukrainian attack on western Russia’s Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has reported on Telegram.

“Our air defense system worked over Belgorod and Belgorod Region,” he wrote on Sunday.

According to Gladkov, four people were injured in the city of Belgorod. “I spoke to two of them at the scene. A man was wounded in the back, while a woman was wounded to the face. The two children were miraculously unharmed,” the governor wrote on his Telegram channel. He added that 14 houses and nine cars were damaged.

Gladkov also said one person was killed on the outskirts of the regional capital, and another one was wounded. “A poultry farm was damaged,” he added.

The Belgorod Region shares a border with Ukraine. According to Gladkov, the Russian air defenses engaged the incoming projectiles.

Russian territories bordering Ukraine, such as Belgorod and Bryansk regions, have repeatedly come under attack since Moscow launched its military operation against its neighbor in late February.