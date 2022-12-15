icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Dec, 2022 09:47
Russia showcases loading of Yars nuclear missiles (VIDEO)

Two ICBMs were placed in silos in central Russia this week, the military reported

The Russian Strategic Missile Forces loaded two Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) into their intended silos this week, the Defense Ministry reported. The Russian military released footage of the loading operations.

The nuclear rearmament took place at the Kozelsk missile facility in Kaluga Region in central Russia. Loading an ICBM into a silo requires dedicated infrastructure and hours of difficult operations, the ministry noted. The missiles were placed into their intended positions on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the report.

The RS-24 Yars is derived from the RT-2PM2 Topol-M design and can be fired from either a road-mobile launcher or a silo.

The later variant is meant to replace old Soviet-made UR-100N ICBMs as part of the Russian strategic nuclear arsenal. The Yars ICBM is capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads and has an estimated operational range of 11,000km.

The Defense Ministry said it was publicizing the rearmament process to mark the upcoming Strategic Rocket Forces Day, a professional holiday of the military branch, which will be celebrated next Saturday.

