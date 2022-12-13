Zelensky proposes steps for peace

The Ukrainian president has asked the West for more arms and economic support, while also suggesting a peace summit

A settlement of the conflict with Moscow could be achieved if Kiev and its Western backers take three steps, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky told the G7 on Monday. His plan includes more arms deliveries, measures to ramp up Ukraine’s economic resilience, and diplomatic efforts.

In a virtual address, Zelensky asked the Group of Seven (G7) to “preserve this level of solidarity for the next year,” adding that “we must also take long-awaited steps to accelerate the coming of peace” in Ukraine.

To achieve this goal, he said, Ukraine needs “a new force,” which would require shipments of modern tanks, artillery, and long-range missiles.

The second step is “a new resilience,” Zelensky said. “We must maintain financial, energy, and social stability next year,” he stated, urging G7 members to increase their assistance to Ukraine in the energy sphere and boost their reconstruction aid efforts.

The third step is “a new diplomacy,” he continued. “I propose to convene a special summit – Global Peace Formula Summit – to determine how and when we can implement the points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.” Earlier, Zelensky expressed this idea in a conversation with US President Joe Biden.

The formula, which was first outlined by the Ukrainian president at the G20 summit in November, includes, among other things, the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, the “withdrawal of Russian troops, and cessation of hostilities.”

At the time, Zelensky also said that Ukraine has no intention of signing a new Minsk agreement, arguing that Russia would “violate [it] immediately after the signing.” The now-defunct Minsk-1 and Minsk-2 accords were signed in 2014 and 2015 with the mediation of Germany, France, and Russia. The agreements sought to pave the way for peace by granting the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics special status within the Ukrainian state.

On Monday, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov noted that Moscow “had not heard anything about President Zelensky’s peace-building efforts,” referring to the proposal for a global peace summit.

Earlier, the spokesman said the rejection of the Minsk format by the Ukrainian president “absolutely confirms” the unwillingness of Kiev to negotiate with Moscow.

Nevertheless, Moscow has maintained that it is open to talks with Kiev if it sees genuine “political will” on Ukraine’s part to engage in dialogue.