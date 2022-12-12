icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Dec, 2022 17:20
HomeRussia & FSU

Deputy head of Kherson Region wounded – local officials

Vitaly Bulyuk’s car struck a mine, authorities reported
Deputy head of Kherson Region wounded – local officials
Vitaly Bulyuk ©  khogov.ru

The deputy governor of Russia’s Kherson Region, Vitaly Bulyuk, is in the hospital and his driver is dead, after their vehicle struck a mine on Monday, according to local authorities. Bulyuk has been in charge of economic and financial matters in the former Ukrainian region that joined Russia this fall.

Bulyuk has been injured and his condition is “moderate but stable,” Vadim Ilmiev, the region’s health minister, told reporters. “He is in one of the regional hospitals.”

The deputy governor’s driver died on the scene, when their vehicle struck what appeared to be a landmine, a local source told RT. The car caught fire and burned down.

Kherson authorities told RIA Novosti that the explosion had been an “attempted assassination” of Bulyuk. His injuries were not life-threatening, the officials added.

Bulyuk’s portfolio in the regional administration included economic affairs, budget and finance, farming and revenue. Another deputy head of the region, Kirill Stremousov, died in a car crash last month. 

Russia incorporated Kherson Region in October, after the majority of residents voted in favor of such a move during the referendum. Kherson has been under Russian control between early March and November, when the Defense Ministry ordered a pullout of troops from the right bank of the Dnieper Riever, where the region's eponymous capital city is located.

Top stories

RT Features

Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service FEATURE
Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe?
Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe? FEATURE
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service FEATURE
Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe?
Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe? FEATURE
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Türkiye at the Crossroads
0:00
26:20
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: New strategy?
0:00
26:11
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies