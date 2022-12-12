icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Dec, 2022 14:23
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainian embassy in Greece receives blood-stained package

Kiev said the local police are investigating the case
Ukrainian embassy in Greece receives blood-stained package
The Ukrainian Embassy in Athens, Greece. ©  Wikipedia

A blood-stained package was delivered to the Ukrainian Embassy in Greece on Monday morning, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Oleg Nikolenko, said. The news came after a string of similar incidents at Ukrainian missions abroad. 

“The return address is the same as with other packages that have been delivered to Ukrainian embassies and consulates in the past: a Tesla car dealership in the German city of Sindelfingen,” Nikolenko wrote on Facebook, adding that the Greek police have launched an investigation. 

An employee of the dealership in southern Germany told local newspaper Stuttgarter Zeitung last week that the establishment was not involved in the incidents. 

Nikolenko said there were 33 instances involving threats to Ukrainian missions in 17 countries. He described them as “one attempted terrorist attack, two bomb alerts, a case of vandalism, a case of a written threat, and 28 blood-stained packages.” 

More suspicious packages found at Ukrainian embassies
Read more
More suspicious packages found at Ukrainian embassies

The spokesman had previously reported that “suspicious” packages containing animal eyes had been mailed to Ukrainian missions in the Netherlands, Poland, Hungary, Croatia, Italy, and Austria, while an envelope with a copy of “a critical article about Ukraine” had been delivered to the country’s embassy in the US. 

Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said in late November that a letter bomb injured a staffer at the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid, Spain. According to the minister, the packages were part of a coordinated intimidation campaign. In an interview with CNN this month, Kuleba suggested that Russia may be behind the packages. 

Moscow denied any involvement. Spanish online newspaper El Espanol cited sources in early December as saying that investigators believe “a single individual” was responsible for sending a letter bomb to the Ukrainian embassy, as well as mailing explosive packages to high-ranking Spanish officials. 

Top stories

RT Features

Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service FEATURE
Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe?
Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe? FEATURE
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service FEATURE
Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe?
Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe? FEATURE
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Türkiye at the Crossroads
0:00
26:20
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: New strategy?
0:00
26:11
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies