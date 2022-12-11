Russia increasing production of advanced weaponry – former president

Moscow is developing arms “based on new principles” as it has adversaries across the world, Dmitry Medvedev has said

Russia is boosting efforts to produce sophisticated weaponry for its military to deter Western countries that are supporting Kiev in its fight with Moscow, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday.

His comments were apparently a response to Aleksey Danilov, the head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, who claimed on Saturday that Kiev does not rule out strikes inside Russia, adding that its enemy occupies the territory spanning everywhere from the formerly Ukrainian regions that have voted to join Russia to the city of Vladivostok on the Pacific coast.

Writing on Telegram, Medvedev, who currently serves as the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, claimed that Moscow’s “enemies” are not only in Kiev, but also in Europe, North America and a number of other “locations whose allegiances lie with contemporary Nazis.”

“Therefore, we are increasing the production of the most powerful weapons and munitions. Including those based on new principles,” the ex-president added.

Medvedev’s comments come after The Times reported on Friday, citing a US defense source, that the Pentagon had allowed Kiev to conduct long-range strikes inside Russian territory. Earlier this month, Ukraine launched a raid on two Russian air bases in Ryazan and Saratov Regions, both several hundred kilometers from Kiev-controlled territory, using a number of “Soviet-made” drones, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry.

In September, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned Washington that should it provide Kiev with long-range weapons, this would cross a “red line” and make America “a direct party to the conflict.”

In late November, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu announced that Moscow would significantly boost defense spending. Russia’s state defense orders would increase by almost 50% next year, he said, adding that special emphasis would be put on artillery and missile systems.

In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that “virtually all stocks from NATO arsenals were thrown in to support the Kiev regime.” He added, however, that Russia’s “equipment is performing well in the standoff with Western weapons.”