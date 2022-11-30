icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Nov, 2022 11:25
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia announces arms-spending hike

Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu says increasing spending by 50% in 2023 will ensure combat-ready units are saturated with weapons
Russia announces arms-spending hike
FILE PHOTO OF Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu ©  Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defense Ministry/RIA Novosti

Russia is on track to spend nearly 1.5 as much money on defense next year as in 2022, the country’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has revealed. The official explained that the hike will help ensure a 97%-saturation of combat-ready units with weaponry and hardware.

Meanwhile, in late September, Vedomosti media outlet, citing government documents, claimed that Moscow spent 4,679 trillion rubles on defense ($77 billion) in 2022. According to journalists’ estimates at the time, the figure was expected to further rise next year and reach some five trillion rubles. The article also claimed the upward trend would continue into 2024.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Energy, HOME EDITION: Point of no return
0:00
28:0
Nationalism Debate, Part 2 – The economy
0:00
28:10
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies