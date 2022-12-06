icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Dec, 2022 13:58
Russia provides update on Ukrainian combat losses

Kiev’s forces lost over 8,300 troops last month, according to the defense ministry
FILE PHOTO. Russian artillery firing on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in Lugansk, Russia ©  RIA Novosti;  Viktor Antonyuk

The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost over 8,000 troops and a significant number of military equipment over the course of November, said Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu while announcing the latest casualty numbers on Tuesday.

Shoigu declared that, in November, Kiev’s losses amounted to more than 8,300 military personnel, five airplanes, ten helicopters, 149 tanks and more than 300 armored fighting vehicles. He added that Russia’s forces have inflicted considerable damage to Kiev's military potential using long-range precision weapons to conduct massive strikes against Ukrainian military command centers and military-industrial complex facilities.

In late September, Shoigu claimed that Ukrainian forces had suffered a total of more than 61,000 combat losses since Moscow launched its military operation against Kiev in February. He also noted that Russia’s losses were ten times less, at around 6,000 soldiers.

While Kiev has refrained from releasing official casualty numbers of its armed forces, it has disputed the figures provided by the Russian Defense Ministry. President Vladimir Zelensky stated in September that the Ukrainian army was losing some 50 people a day, but noted that it was “five times less” than Russian casualties.

Last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen published a speech in which she claimed that “more than 100,000 Ukrainian military officers” had been killed during the conflict. The video, however, was later deleted and re-uploaded without the casualty estimate after it sparked outrage in Kiev, which claimed that it was “sensitive information” that should only be released by top Ukrainian officials.

