icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Dec, 2022 17:03
HomeWorld News

EU refuses to apologize for deleted post about Ukrainian casualties

The European Commission says it has already provided an explanation for the statement
EU refuses to apologize for deleted post about Ukrainian casualties
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ©  Thierry Monasse / Getty Images

The European Commission says it sees “no need to apologize” to Ukraine for a now-deleted statement made by its president, Ursula Von Der Leyen, who claimed the Ukrainian military had suffered 100,000 fatalities in its conflict with Russia.

“We explained on social media the reasons and the context in which this was made,” EC spokesperson Dana Spinant stated during a press conference in Brussels on Thursday, after she was pressed by several reporters to explain how the incident occurred.

On Wednesday, von Der Leyen stated in a video published on Twitter that “more than 100,000 Ukrainian military officers have been killed” in the nine months since Russia sent troops into the country, adding that around 20,000 civilians have also lost their lives due to the fighting.

The EC president’s statement sparked a backlash from Kiev, whose officials insisted that the death toll was “classified information” and subject to “restriction on publication.”

Ex-Russian president mocks EU over deleted claim on Ukrainian losses READ MORE: Ex-Russian president mocks EU over deleted claim on Ukrainian losses

Shortly afterwards, the video of the president’s address was re-uploaded and edited to omit the reference to Ukrainian losses. Spokesperson Dana Spinant also tweeted a correction and stated that the figure was inaccurate, admitting that the EC’s estimate, which was obtained from unnamed “external sources,” was meant to represent total casualties, i.e., both killed and injured, and was intended to demonstrate Russia’s brutality.

During Thursday’s press conference, Spinant repeatedly refused to disclose the EC’s source for the death toll and refused to explain how this information ended up in von der Leyen’s speech.

Russia’s former president, Dmitry Medvedev has responded to the incident by accusing the EC of “humiliating” self-censorship, and saying the deletion of the tweet once again demonstrated that the EU is nothing but a puppet of the US.

In late September, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu stated that Ukrainian losses had by then amounted to more than 61,000 troops, which was ten times greater than Russia’s.

Top stories

RT Features

The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
US repeatedly leaked info that should be kept private – Russian Deputy FM to RT
0:00
19:57
Costly supply chain and semiconductor disruption
0:00
22:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies