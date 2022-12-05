icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Dec, 2022 20:50
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian ‘LGBTQ propaganda’ law signed by Putin explained

The new legislation mandates fines for anyone promoting non-traditional relations, pedophilia, and gender reassignment
Russian ‘LGBTQ propaganda’ law signed by Putin explained
Vladimir Putin attends a Security Council meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, December 2, 2022 ©  AP / Kremlin Pool Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a complete ban on ‘LGBTQ propaganda’, which criminalizes the distribution of material promoting non-traditional sexual relations, pedophilia, and transgenderism. The law also allows foreign offenders to be expelled from Russia.

Putin signed the bill on Monday, after it was approved by the upper and lower chambers of the Russian parliament late last month. 








Top stories

RT Features

As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Indo-Pacific power plays
0:00
27:47
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: ‘Peace impossible?’
0:00
28:18
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies