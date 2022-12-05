icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin drives over repaired Crimean Bridge (VIDEO)
5 Dec, 2022 12:25
HomeRussia & FSU

West’s ‘illegitimate economic sanctions’ are doomed to fail – Russian PM

Mikhail Mishustin has expressed confidence the Moscow-Beijing partnership will prevail in today’s new geopolitical reality
West’s ‘illegitimate economic sanctions’ are doomed to fail – Russian PM
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin © Getty Images / Anadolu Agency

Western countries using illegitimate means to bully others into playing by their rules are ultimately doomed to fail, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during a video conference with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday.

“The global world order is undergoing a serious transformation,” Mishustin observed, adding that some Western countries have decided to use illegitimate economic sanctions, restrictions and political pressure in an effort to impose their own rules, while completely dismissing the interests of other nations.

Such attempts are doomed to failure,” the prime minister remarked.

He went on to state that Russia’s strategic partnership with China, on the other hand, was bound to succeed and would “reveal its great creative potential” in the changing geopolitical landscape. His comments came at the 27th annual meeting between heads of government from Moscow and Beijing.

Mishustin also said Russia was willing to fulfill all of its contractual obligations related to energy deliveries to China and is ready to work on new and more extensive projects in that sphere.

Russia-China trade soars – official 
Read more
Russia-China trade soars – official 

Previously, Russia and China had agreed to conduct energy transactions using national currencies instead of the US dollar. Nearly half of all trade between the two countries is now done using the Russian ruble or the Chinese yuan, Mishustin announced.

He stated that this is “precisely” how trade should be done according to the logic of sovereign economic and financial policies in a multipolar world.

The prime minister reported that in the past ten months, trade between Russia and China had reached double-digit growth rates and has increased by nearly a third, approaching $150 billion, and is projected to exceed $200 billion in the near future.

While Beijing has expressed reservations about Moscow’s military campaign against Kiev, it has maintained a largely neutral stance on the conflict and has refused to join Western sanctions on Russia. Chinese diplomats have continued to call for a peaceful resolution and have criticized the West’s efforts to pump more weapons into the region, arguing it only serves to prolong hostilities.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi declared last month that Beijing is ready to work with Russia and “other like-minded countries to promote the development of a multipolar world.”

Top stories

RT Features

As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Indo-Pacific power plays
0:00
27:47
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: ‘Peace impossible?’
0:00
28:18
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies