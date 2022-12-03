icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Dec, 2022 13:24
HomeBusiness News

Russia-China trade soars – official 

Trade between the countries has increased by 30% compared to last year, according to Moscow
Russia-China trade soars – official 
© Global Look Press / Jens Büttner

Trade between Russia and China has continued to grow this year, hitting $129 billion in the first nine months, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Friday.

Speaking via video link at the 26th regular session between the Chinese and Russian heads of government, the Deputy PM said trade turnover surged nearly 30% during the first three quarters.

“China is our key trading partner. Despite external challenges, our relations are developing in all directions. The main task for the coming period is to consolidate the positive dynamics of trade growth,” Chernyshenko said.

The official said the partnership is seeing strong momentum in various fields, and Russia wants to work with China to further develop relations.

In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the strong economic ties with Beijing, noting that in 2021, Russia-China trade reached a record $146 billion.

READ MORE: Russian coal exports shift to China

Earlier this year, Beijing’s ambassador to Moscow expressed hope that bilateral trade could hit $200 billion this year. He stressed that economic cooperation is showing excellent results, despite the challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, the global economic downturn, and difficult international and regional situations.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Alastair Crooke: Europe a total vassal of the US, destroying itself over Ukraine-Russia war! (E1123)
0:00
29:18
The billion dollar man
0:00
25:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies