icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Nov, 2022 15:05
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian customs seize 4kg gold chain

The item of jewelry is estimated to be worth 10 million rubles (almost $164,000)
Russian customs seize 4kg gold chain
The gold chain seized in Koltsovo airport in Yekaterinburg. ©  Urals Customs Administration

A huge gold chain, weighing almost four kilograms, has been seized by customs officials in the city of Yekaterinburg in Russia.

A passenger flying to the United Arab Emirates used the ‘green corridor’ at the city’s Koltsovo airport, indicating that he had nothing to declare. But an X-ray of his cabin baggage revealed a large metal object, the Urals Customs Administration said in a statement on Wednesday.

It turned out to be a hefty gold chain made of unsoldered rings, estimated to be worth around 10 million rubles (almost $164,000).

The man claimed it was intended for personal use and that he usually wore it on his neck.

A temporary ban on the export of blanks, semi-finished products, or scrap precious metals has been in place in Russia since September 1 due to them being “essential for the domestic market,” amid the conflict in Ukraine and Western sanctions.

The seized chain will be evaluated by experts before a final decision is made.

Top stories

RT Features

The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Energy, HOME EDITION: Point of no return
0:00
28:0
Nationalism Debate, Part 2 – The economy
0:00
28:10
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies