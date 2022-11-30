Russian customs seize 4kg gold chain

The item of jewelry is estimated to be worth 10 million rubles (almost $164,000)

A huge gold chain, weighing almost four kilograms, has been seized by customs officials in the city of Yekaterinburg in Russia.

A passenger flying to the United Arab Emirates used the ‘green corridor’ at the city’s Koltsovo airport, indicating that he had nothing to declare. But an X-ray of his cabin baggage revealed a large metal object, the Urals Customs Administration said in a statement on Wednesday.

It turned out to be a hefty gold chain made of unsoldered rings, estimated to be worth around 10 million rubles (almost $164,000).

The man claimed it was intended for personal use and that he usually wore it on his neck.

A temporary ban on the export of blanks, semi-finished products, or scrap precious metals has been in place in Russia since September 1 due to them being “essential for the domestic market,” amid the conflict in Ukraine and Western sanctions.

The seized chain will be evaluated by experts before a final decision is made.