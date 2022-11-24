icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Nov, 2022 17:48
Man goes on shooting rampage after losing court battle – media

Suspect killed three people in Russian town of Krymsk during an attempt to take revenge on his former wife
Man goes on shooting rampage after losing court battle – media
A man believed to be trying to take revenge on his former spouse went on a shooting spree on Thursday, killing at least three people before taking his own life. The incident occurred in the town of Krymsk in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Krai Region.

According to Telegram channel Mash, the suspect was a 66-year-old man named Vladimir Zhirov, who had snapped after losing a court battle with his ex-wife over an apartment she had allegedly purchased for their son using her husband’s money. After a three-year-long trial, the court reportedly refused to grant Zhirov an expected share of the property.

The man then started pursuing his former wife and issuing threats, according to media reports. On Thursday afternoon, Zhirov chased her into a shopping center, threatening her with a long rifle covered with what appears to be a large towel. 

After the woman asked bystanders for help, Zhirov opened fire and went down the street shooting people at random. According to law enforcement officials who spoke with TASS, at least three people were killed and one man was wounded in the incident, which was caught on video.

After the killing spree, Zhirov reportedly drove home, where he shot himself while sitting in his car.

