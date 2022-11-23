icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Nov, 2022 05:20
HomeWorld News

Multiple fatalities in Walmart mass shooting

A shooter opened fire inside a supermarket in Chesapeake, Virginia
Multiple fatalities in Walmart mass shooting
©  Google Street View

Police have confirmed “multiple” fatalities and injuries after a gunman opened fire inside a Walmart store in eastern Virginia on Tuesday night, though the exact number of victims is not clear. The suspect is believed to be dead.

A spokesman for the Chesapeake Police Department told reporters that officers received a call about a shooting just after 10pm local time, noting that they “responded in an active-shooter fashion.”

Police found “multiple fatalities and multiple injured parties” after entering the store, but the spokesman suggested the shooting had already ended at that point. 

“We believe it was a single shooter, and we believe that shooter is deceased at this time,” he added, saying he could not confirm whether the gunman was killed by a self-inflicted wound.

According to the spokesman, officers did not fire any rounds.

The Chesapeake PD was unable to provide a total number of fatalities in the tragic incident, but said it is believed to be “less than 10.”

Despite rumors that the shooter was a manager at the Walmart store, the police spokesman declined to confirm whether he worked there, explaining that officers were still at the scene investigating. The Virginia State Police are assisting local authorities in their probe.

Top stories

RT Features

Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’ FEATURE
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2 FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’ FEATURE
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: War of attrition
0:00
25:20
Nationalism Debate, Part 1 – Politics
0:00
27:18
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies