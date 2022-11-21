icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Nov, 2022 13:12
HomeRussia & FSU

Kremlin pledges to find Ukrainians who executed POWs

The warning from Moscow comes after the UN called on Kiev to investigate the matter
Kremlin pledges to find Ukrainians who executed POWs
©  Telegram

Moscow will work to hold accountable the Ukrainian perpetrators of a summary execution of Russian POWs, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman insisted on Monday. 

“Russia will do everything possible under international mechanisms to draw attention to this crime and to hold responsible, under the law, those involved in it,” Dmitry Peskov said. Moscow will try to track down the culprits, with the goal of punishing them, he added.

The Russian Defense Ministry accused Ukrainian forces of committing a war crime after a video surfaced on social media on Friday, and claimed that killing POWs was a “widespread practice” for Kiev’s troops.

One video of the incident appeared to show unarmed Russian military personnel surrendering to Ukrainian troops and lying in a row on the ground. Another one showed the same scene, with troops in the same positions, apparently dead from gunshot wounds. Another clip, which did not include audio, appeared to show a Russian soldier coming out of a building and shooting at the Ukrainians.

Dmitry Labunets, the human rights ombudsman for the Ukrainian parliament, claimed the killings were justified because “the Russian service members were not prisoners of war, but active combatants”, who, he believes, only pretended to surrender to the Ukrainians.

The New York Times, which authenticated the videos, gave a different assessment. Rohini Haar, a medical adviser at Physicians for Human Rights, told the newspaper that “killing or wounding a combatant, who, having laid down his arms or having no longer means of defense, has surrendered at discretion” was a violation of the laws of international armed conflict. “It looks like most of them were shot in the head,” he said of the victims.

READ MORE: Videos showing execution of Russian POWs in Ukraine are authentic – NYT

The UN urged Kiev to get to the bottom of what had happened, after Moscow drew public attention to it last week.

Senior Russian officials have condemned Ukraine and its Western supporters for downplaying such atrocities.

Former President Dmitry Medvedev wrote that there can be redemption for the perpetrators, adding that the culprits deserve only the “ultimate punishment,” even if it will take years to materialize. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin asserted that European nations “should realize that they are supporting a Nazi state,” just like they did in the 1930s, and called for a criminal tribunal for Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

Top stories

RT Features

‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’ FEATURE
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2 FEATURE
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’ FEATURE
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2 FEATURE
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
US alliances backfiring
0:00
26:50
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: ‘Missile of November’
0:00
26:34
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies