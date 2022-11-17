icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Nov, 2022 18:21
Kiev asks US for ‘Patriot’ missiles

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba urged Washington to speed up the deliveries of air defense systems
FILE PHOTO: A US-made Patriot air defense system ©  Global Look Press / Bernd von Jutrczenka

Ukraine has called on the US to provide it with ‘Patriot’ air defense systems, Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said on Twitter on Thursday. The request was made during his phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“I am … convinced that the time for ‘Patriots’ has come,” Kuleba said, adding that the NASAMS air defense systems had already “proved their effectiveness” in Ukraine. The official said that he thanked the US for its “crucial defense assistance” but added that “deliveries of air defense systems to Ukraine need to be sped up.”

Ukraine’s top diplomat also stated that Moscow bears sole responsibility for what he called “missile terror” and its consequences not only in Ukraine but in Poland and Moldova as well.

The statement comes just days after a missile killed two farmers in a village in Poland, not far from the Ukrainian border. Warsaw and Washington both said it was likely the projectile belonged to Kiev’s forces, whereas Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky pointed the finger at Moscow.

The Russian Defense Ministry denied the accusations, calling them a “provocation” aimed at escalating tensions. The incident occurred during large-scale Russian shelling of Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Russia’s military insists the strikes were carried out only against targets in Ukraine and no closer than 35km (21.7 miles) from the border with Poland.

Russia has repeatedly warned Western nations against supplying weapons to Kiev, saying that it will only prolong the conflict while making the US and its NATO allies de-facto participants.

On Thursday, Blinken confirmed talking to Kuleba in a Twitter post, adding that Washington would “continue to provide Ukraine support to defend itself.” He did not comment on Kiev’s request for ‘Patriots’, though.

