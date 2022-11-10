icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Nov, 2022 23:00
Pentagon reveals contents of new Ukraine weapons package

The US is sending $400 million worth of ammunition, missiles and vehicles to Kiev
Pentagon reveals contents of new Ukraine weapons package
FILE PHOTO: US soldiers conduct Avenger missile reload procedures training at Oberdachstetten Training Area, Ansbach, Germany, March 22, 2022 ©  US Army / Georgios Moumoulidis

The latest batch of US military aid to Ukraine consists mainly of artillery ammunition and short-range air defense missiles, the Pentagon revealed on Thursday. Washington says the new weapons will help Kiev counter Russian drone strikes against critical infrastructure.

The Ukrainian military will get 21,000 155mm artillery rounds, as well as 500 of the precision-guided Excalibur shells, and 10,000 rounds for the heavy 120mm mortars, in addition to an unspecified quantity of ammunition for the US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), the Pentagon said.

The US has also pledged four Avenger air defense vehicles, which are basically Humvees equipped with four launchers for Stinger man-portable missiles. 

There will also be an undisclosed number of Hawk missiles for the 1950s-era field air defense vehicles. Spain delivered four of its spare Hawks last week, and promised two more on Thursday.

Among the equipment listed in the statement are also 100 more Humvees, 400 grenade launchers, an unspecified amount of small arms and twenty million rounds of ammunition for them, “demolition equipment for obstacle clearing” and cold-weather gear.

US refuses to send advanced drones to Ukraine – WSJ READ MORE: US refuses to send advanced drones to Ukraine – WSJ

By the Pentagon’s own admission, this is the 25th “drawdown” from the US military stocks since August 2021 – six months before the Russian operation in Ukraine began in February. Washington says it has committed more than $21.4 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since 2014 – when a US-backed coup in Kiev ousted the elected government and touched off the conflict over Crimea and the Donbass.

Thursday’s drawdown should not be confused with last week’s $400 million announcement under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which mainly covers the expenses for refurbishing equipment the US has already designated for Kiev. 

RT News App

