Russia poses no objection to extending grain deal

Any attempts to abuse the arrangement will be stopped, the Foreign Ministry warned

Russia is “allowing a technical prolongation” of the Black Sea grain initiative, which is set to expire later this week, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday. It added that it reserved the right to forestall any attempt to use the scheme for “provocations.”

The terms of the grain deal allow for an automatic renewal by 120 days unless any participant poses objections to doing so. The ministry’s statement said that no such objections had been raised so far, including from Russia. This paves the way for the scheme to be extended beyond its expiry on Saturday.

Russia expects the UN to deliver on a promise made when the deal was first signed in July to lift restrictions on Russian exports of food and fertilizers. The ministry noted that some progress has been made on the issue recently and said it expected the situation to be fully resolved “within 120 days.”

“It should be absolutely clear that any attempts to use the humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea for provocative military objectives will be firmly stopped,” the statement added.

The Russian Defense Ministry previously accused Ukraine of launching a naval drone attack on the port of Sevastopol from the part of the sea designated for use by grain ships. It suspended Russia’s participation in the deal for several days before subsequently reversing the decision, stating that Ukraine had offered guarantees that such incidents would not happen again.

The extension of the grain scheme was confirmed earlier on Thursday by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who welcomed the agreement.