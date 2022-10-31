Partial mobilization completed in Russia – MoD

Russian induction centers will now only accept volunteers and those willing to join the professional army, officials said

Russia’s mobilization campaign is complete, the nation’s defense ministry told journalists on Monday. All military district commanders were ordered to report on the results of the enrollment by November 1, the ministry said, adding that induction centers across Russia would now return to their normal work and no further reservists would be called up.

“All the measures linked to the call-up… of reservists have been halted,” the ministry said, adding that no draft notices would be issued from now on. The announcement comes as Russia is about to start its regular conscription draft, which was postponed until November 1 because of the mobilization.

In addition to their regular functions, the military induction centers will only accept volunteers and those willing to join Russia’s professional armed forces as contract servicemen, the ministry added. Earlier, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said some 13,000 people had volunteered for the armed forces without waiting for summonses. “No additional tasks are planned,” the minister said last week, commenting on potential further call-ups.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the partial mobilization of troops in Russia on September 21. The defense ministry said at the time that it planned to boost the strength of the standing army by some 300,000 people amid the protracted conflict with Ukraine, which Moscow launched in late February.

Last week, Shoigu told Putin the mobilization drive had reached the targeted results, with 300,000 reservists drafted as planned. According to the defense minister, 82,000 mobilized troops were sent to the conflict zone. Another 218,000 draftees were getting ready for combat duty at training centers and training grounds, he said at that time.

In mid-October, Putin said he expected the enrolment of military reservists to be completed in “approximately” two weeks. Some regions, including the Russian capital of Moscow, filled their mobilization quotas early. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced an end to the capital’s enrollment efforts on October 17, adding that the city had completed its plan for calling-up military reservists.