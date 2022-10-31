icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Oct, 2022 13:48
Ukrainian shelling causes fire in Donetsk – mayor

The rocket artillery attack reportedly ruptured a gas pipeline
Ukrainian shelling causes fire in Donetsk – mayor
A girl with a cat near a residential building damaged as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donetsk. ©  Sputnik / Alexey Maishev

The latest shelling of Donetsk has caused a fire in a downtown residential area, Aleksey Kulemzin, the mayor of the Russian frontline city has reported.

At least three projectiles fired by a multiple rocket launcher targeted the Voroshilovsky district, the official said on social media, posting an image purportedly showing the aftermath.

The attack caused a rupture of a gas pipeline in the neighborhood in addition to causing some structural damage, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) self-defense force reported.

A local monitor of military activities said the rockets had come from the village of Karlovka, around 20km west of Donetsk.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the attack.

Donetsk is the capital of the DPR, which Russia incorporated as a new region earlier this month, after its people voted for the move in a referendum. The city remains within the reach of Ukrainian artillery, which shells it on a regular basis.

READ MORE: Airstrikes on critical infrastructure reported across Ukraine

The shelling came on the same day that Russia launched its latest missile attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, causing a further deterioration of the national energy system.

Moscow ramped up its pressure on Kiev this month, responding to what it called a pattern of Ukrainian sabotage attacks against key civilian sites in Russia. President Vladimir Putin took the decision to change tactics after a deadly truck bombing on the Crimean Bridge, which Russian investigators blamed on the Ukrainian military intelligence service.

