British navy involved in Nord Stream 2 'terrorist attack' – Russia
29 Oct, 2022 11:43
British navy involved in Nord Stream 2 'terrorist attack' – Russia

UK forces participated in an operation which damaged Europe's energy security, Moscow claims
Britain’s Royal Navy played a part in orchestrating and staging the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday. The accusation follows the Russian Foreign Ministry’s claim that NATO conducted a military exercise during the summer, close to the location where the undersea explosions occurred.

Writing on its official Telegram channel, the ministry alleged that Royal Navy operatives “took part in planning, supporting and implementing” a “terrorist attack” to blow up the gas pipelines on September 26.

