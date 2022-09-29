icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Sep, 2022 15:22
HomeRussia & FSU

NATO tested underwater ‘equipment’ close to Nord Stream leak zone – Moscow

In June, the alliance experimented with unmanned subs near the island of Bornholm
NATO tested underwater ‘equipment’ close to Nord Stream leak zone – Moscow
©  defense.gov

NATO conducted exercises using deep-sea equipment in the area where gas leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were detected this week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova said on Thursday. She added that the entire Baltic Sea is “packed full” of the bloc’s military infrastructure.

Speaking at a regular press briefing on Thursday, Zakharova dismissed any allegations that Russia was behind the incident. “May I ask you a question? When exactly did Russia decide it wanted to stop supplying energy to Europe?” she asked.

Zakharova said NATO was engaged in military activities close to the location where the leaks were found, noting that it might have presented an interesting “opportunity” for the alliance.

“So, maybe the NATO bases never conducted exercises there, while American soldiers have never been stationed on the territory of nearby countries?” she quipped, adding that this summer "in the area of Bornholm, Denmark, NATO conducted exercises that used deep-sea equipment”.

Zakharova was apparently referring to Exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 22 in the Baltic Sea, which took place in June 2022 and were meant to demonstrate the military bloc's “mine hunting capabilities,” according to the statement by the US Navy at the time. In particular it sought to experiment with Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) by deploying them off the coast of Bornholm island.

Kremlin comments on fate of Nord Stream
Read more
Kremlin comments on fate of Nord Stream

Zakharova urged Washington to offer “an explanation” and “confess” to the truth, saying that the US had left that job to Poland's former foreign minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, who earlier “thanked” the US for destroying the pipeline.

NATO said Thursday that the pipelines were damaged in what appeared to be a “deliberate, reckless, and irresponsible acts of sabotage,” promising to meet any attack on its critical infrastructure “with a united and determined response.”

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the Nord Stream leaks as a probable “terrorist act” which is unlikely to have been possible “without the involvement of some state power.”

On Monday, Denmark reported leaks from the pipelines after the operator reported a loss of pressure on both Nord Stream 1 and 2. Danish and Swedish authorities later said there had been a series of undersea explosions near Bornholm. In total, there have been four gas leaks detected in the Nord Stream system.

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money?
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money? FEATURE
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money?
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money? FEATURE
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next? FEATURE
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Returning to Russia
0:00
24:35
Dishonoring peace? Adriel Kasonta, political analyst and risk consultant
0:00
28:53
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies