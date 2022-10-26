Putin oversees retaliatory nuclear strike drills

Intercontinental and ballistic missiles launched during the exercises hit all the designated targets

Russian President Vladimir Putin has overseen military drills enacting a retaliatory nuclear strike. Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu described the aim of the drills as testing “Russia’s strategic offensive forces’ readiness to conduct a massive nuclear strike in response to an enemy nuclear strike.”

According to the Kremlin, land, sea, and aviation deterrence forces took part in the maneuvers. Targets located on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s Far East were obliterated by the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile, fired from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in Arkhangelsk Region, and the Sineva ballistic missile, launched from the Barents Sea. Tu-95 strategic bombers also took part in the exercises.

