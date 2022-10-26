‘Saboteurs’ tried to steal weapons in Russian frontline city – media

The gang reportedly fired a grenade from a launcher and is on the run in Kherson

A gang has tried to take weapons from the arsenal of a police station in the frontline Russian city of Kherson, local and national media reported citing sources.

The reports say the “saboteurs” fired an RPG during the attempted robbery. They are said to be on the run.

Kherson Region was declared part of Russia earlier this month after voters overwhelmingly supported the move in a referendum. Kiev rejected the vote as a “sham” and claimed it was preparing a military offensive to capture territories that it claims as its own.

The city of Kherson, the provincial capital, is located on the western side of the Dnieper River. Local officials have been urging residents to move east due to the threat posed by Ukrainian forces.

