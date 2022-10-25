icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Oct, 2022 13:59
West’s reaction to ‘dirty bomb’ claims ‘unacceptable’ – Kremlin

Russia has doubled down on the allegation that Kiev plans to detonate a radioactive weapon
FILE PHOTO: © EyeEm / Getty Images.

The West is wrong to brush off Russia’s claim that Ukraine plans to detonate a so-called dirty bomb, a conventional munition with radioactive elements, the Kremlin has said.

Russia has been insisting that Kiev wants to use a weapon of mass destruction to frame Moscow. However, the US and other Western countries have dismissed the claim. 

“This attitude, far from being serious, is unacceptable given the seriousness of the danger that we are talking about,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday. 

“Once again, we are emphasizing the grave danger that stems from the implementation of the plans the Ukrainians have,” he said. 

Russia has requested to convene the UN Security Council to discuss Kiev’s alleged plans. Moscow previously briefed the council members and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the matter.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu relayed Moscow’s concerns to his British, French, and Turkish counterparts on Sunday, and also spoke over the phone to US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin. The next day, Valery Gerasimov, Russia’s top general, raised the issue during phone calls with US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley and with his British counterpart, Admiral Tony Radakin. 

Ukraine has rejected the allegation, with Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba saying that Russia’s claims “are as absurd, as they are dangerous.” The minister insisted that Ukraine does not have such a bomb, nor does it intend to make one. 

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin dismissed Russia’s allegations against Ukraine again on Monday, saying that they are “false.”

