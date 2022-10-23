icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Oct, 2022 17:08
HomeRussia & FSU

Explosion in Kherson kills civilian – authorities

An official in Russia’s new region has blamed the incident on Kiev’s forces
Explosion in Kherson kills civilian – authorities
©  Telegram / Кирилл Стремоусов

An improvised explosive device went off on a street in Kherson on Sunday, killing one person and wounding three others, the deputy leader of the new Russian region’s administration said. 

Kirill Stremousov wrote on Telegram that the tragedy happened at about 2 pm local time. 

An improvised explosive device, attached to a pole and detonated remotely, killed a civilian in the city of Kherson. Another person passing by was injured,” he said, accusing Ukrainian forces of being behind “the terrorist attack.”

The regional health service later said three people were injured in the incident, according to RIA Novosti news agency. 

Ukrainian news agency UNIAN claimed the target of the attack may have been the head of the local pre-trial detention center, Oleg Tyutyuray. However, he was reportedly not injured in the blast. 

Residents urged to leave Russian city 'immediately' READ MORE: Residents urged to leave Russian city 'immediately'

The explosion comes a day after regional authorities urged all residents of Kherson to leave the city “immediately” and relocate to safer areas, citing the threat of “massive” Ukrainian shelling and potential “terrorist attacks”. 

On October 18, acting Kherson Governor Vladimir Saldo warned that Ukraine was “amassing forces” for an alleged “large-scale offensive” in the region.

Kherson Region was officially declared part of Russia in early October, together with Zaporozhye Region and the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, after voters in those territories overwhelmingly supported the move in referendums. Kiev and Western nations declared the votes a “sham” and continue to view the territories as part of Ukraine.

Top stories

RT Features

Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine FEATURE
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine FEATURE
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Heading South? Sanjaya Baru, distinguished fellow at the United Service Institution of India
0:00
29:30
CrossTalk: Ukraine failing
0:00
24:31
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies