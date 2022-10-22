icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Oct, 2022 12:37
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainian strike kills civilians in Russia – governor

The shelling of Belgorod Region also caused a power blackout and injuries to a dozen people, Vyacheslav Gladkov has said
Ukrainian strike kills civilians in Russia – governor
©  Belgorod №1 / Telegram

Two civilians have been killed and a number of others injured in a Ukrainian strike on the Russian town of Shebekino in Belgorod Region, which borders Ukraine, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Saturday.

“According to confirmed data from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, two civilians have been killed,” he wrote on Telegram. Earlier in the day, Gladkov reported that eleven people had been injured in the shelling, four of them seriously wounded.

According to Russia’s Investigative Committee, one of those killed was a minor. Telegram news channel Mash claimed the victim was 16 years old.

The governor said that the Ukrainian strikes also resulted in a blackout which affected almost  15,000 local residents, adding that it would take several hours to restore power supply.

READ MORE: Ukraine bombs civilian targets in Russia – regional governor

Gladkov also noted that unspecified “civilian facilities were damaged,” adding that all the victims are being cared for by medical services.

After Russia started its military operation in Ukraine in late February, Kiev’s forces have repeatedly shelled and launched drones against civilian and military targets in Belgorod Region. On Friday, a Ukrainian strike destroyed a school, a kindergarten and several private houses in the area.

On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin imposed martial law in four former Ukrainian territories while introducing a “medium action level” in a number of parts of Western Russia, including Belgorod Region. The new alert regime gives regional officials additional authority to ensure security and react more quickly to any emergencies.

Top stories

RT Features

An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine.
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine. FEATURE
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame FEATURE
Rhymes from the frontlines: How the Ukraine conflict has inspired a new wave of patriotic poetry in Russia
Rhymes from the frontlines: How the Ukraine conflict has inspired a new wave of patriotic poetry in Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine.
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine. FEATURE
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame FEATURE
Rhymes from the frontlines: How the Ukraine conflict has inspired a new wave of patriotic poetry in Russia
Rhymes from the frontlines: How the Ukraine conflict has inspired a new wave of patriotic poetry in Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Ukraine failing
0:00
24:31
CrossTalk: Rising Global South
0:00
25:6
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies