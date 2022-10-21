icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Oct, 2022 21:57
HomeRussia & FSU

Kremlin reveals how often Putin takes up arms

His spokesman doesn’t think it’s connected to Russia’s military operation
Kremlin reveals how often Putin takes up arms
September 19, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin fires a sniper rifle (SVCh-308) while visiting the shooting center of the Kalashnikov Concern JSC on the territory of the Patriot military-patriotic park. ©  RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes up arms “very often,” because he likes to “try new models,” according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Earlier this week, Putin fired a rifle during his visit to mobilized troops in training.

“I do not think that this is connected to the military operation, especially since Putin took up arms far from twice, but very, very often. Completely normal practice. He himself likes to try some new models and they repeatedly present themselves to him,” he told Russian journalists on Friday. 

On Thursday, Putin visited training grounds in the western Ryazan Region to witness the preparation of mobilized troops first hand along with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu. They were shown standard equipment issued to the draftees, including uniforms, helmets, and body armor, as well as the army-issued autumn and winter boots.

READ MORE: Putin fires rifle on visit to mobilized troops (VIDEO)

Putin also met some of the conscripts and visited a shooting range at the training grounds, where he took a few shots with a Dragunov (SVD) sniper rifle. 

In late September, Putin ordered partial mobilization in Russia in order to bolster the ongoing military operation in Ukraine that began on February 24. Moscow is seeking to draft 300,000 people. More than 260,000 have already been drafted.



Top stories

RT Features

Rhymes from the frontlines: How the Ukraine conflict has inspired a new wave of patriotic poetry in Russia
Rhymes from the frontlines: How the Ukraine conflict has inspired a new wave of patriotic poetry in Russia FEATURE
Ukraine's most nationalist region was once a hotbed of pro-Russian sentiment – how and why did it change?
Ukraine's most nationalist region was once a hotbed of pro-Russian sentiment – how and why did it change? FEATURE
Is this Russia’s next UFC megastar?
Is this Russia’s next UFC megastar? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Rhymes from the frontlines: How the Ukraine conflict has inspired a new wave of patriotic poetry in Russia
Rhymes from the frontlines: How the Ukraine conflict has inspired a new wave of patriotic poetry in Russia FEATURE
Ukraine's most nationalist region was once a hotbed of pro-Russian sentiment – how and why did it change?
Ukraine's most nationalist region was once a hotbed of pro-Russian sentiment – how and why did it change? FEATURE
Is this Russia’s next UFC megastar?
Is this Russia’s next UFC megastar? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Ukraine failing
0:00
24:31
CrossTalk: Rising Global South
0:00
25:6
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies