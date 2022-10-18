icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Oct, 2022 14:06
Zelensky to publish book of his ‘most powerful war speeches’

‘A Message From Ukraine’ is set for release in December in the US, UK, and EU, with proceeds to benefit the president’s charitable fund
© AP / Anadolu Agency / Contributor

The 16 “most powerful war speeches” by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will be published on December 6 in a book called ‘A Message From Ukraine’, Crown, a division of the multinational publisher Penguin Random House, announced on Monday.    

“The only book officially authorized by President Zelensky, ‘A Message From Ukraine’ includes speeches he has personally selected to tell the story of the Ukrainian people,” the abstract of the hardcover, which is already available for pre-ordering for $16, says.

'A Message' includes an introduction by Zelensky in which he explains what he has learned about himself and Ukrainians since the launch of the Russian military operation in late February.

Bulgarian vice president opposes plan for Zelensky to address parliament READ MORE: Bulgarian vice president opposes plan for Zelensky to address parliament

“If you want to understand who we are, where we are from, what we want and where we are going, you need to learn more about who we are. This book will help you do just that,” the Ukrainian leader said in a statement released by Crown and quoted by the media.

The book, which also features a preface by Arkady Ostrovsky, the Economist’s editor for Russia and Eastern Europe, will be released in the UK, US, Germany, Spain, and Portugal, according to The Guardian. 

All of the  proceeds from the book will go to United24, a platform set up by Zelensky to raise charitable funds for his country. 

Since the beginning of the conflict, the Ukrainian president, who was formerly an actor, has been addressing the nation on a daily basis via emotional video messages on social media platforms. His video-link speeches at various international events have been regularly quoted in the Western mainstream media.

On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis FEATURE
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry?
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry? FEATURE
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces?
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces? FEATURE

On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis FEATURE
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry?
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry? FEATURE
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces?
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces? FEATURE
