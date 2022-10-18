Zelensky to publish book of his ‘most powerful war speeches’

‘A Message From Ukraine’ is set for release in December in the US, UK, and EU, with proceeds to benefit the president’s charitable fund

The 16 “most powerful war speeches” by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will be published on December 6 in a book called ‘A Message From Ukraine’, Crown, a division of the multinational publisher Penguin Random House, announced on Monday.

“The only book officially authorized by President Zelensky, ‘A Message From Ukraine’ includes speeches he has personally selected to tell the story of the Ukrainian people,” the abstract of the hardcover, which is already available for pre-ordering for $16, says.

'A Message' includes an introduction by Zelensky in which he explains what he has learned about himself and Ukrainians since the launch of the Russian military operation in late February.

“If you want to understand who we are, where we are from, what we want and where we are going, you need to learn more about who we are. This book will help you do just that,” the Ukrainian leader said in a statement released by Crown and quoted by the media.

The book, which also features a preface by Arkady Ostrovsky, the Economist’s editor for Russia and Eastern Europe, will be released in the UK, US, Germany, Spain, and Portugal, according to The Guardian.

All of the proceeds from the book will go to United24, a platform set up by Zelensky to raise charitable funds for his country.

Since the beginning of the conflict, the Ukrainian president, who was formerly an actor, has been addressing the nation on a daily basis via emotional video messages on social media platforms. His video-link speeches at various international events have been regularly quoted in the Western mainstream media.