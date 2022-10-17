icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Oct, 2022 15:39
Russian official announces new prisoner swap with Ukraine

Moscow and Kiev will each set free 110 people, including dozens of civilians, Denis Pushilin has said
Russian official announces new prisoner swap with Ukraine
The head of the DPR Denis Pushilin at a meeting of the organizing committee of the DPR on the creation of a local branch of the United Russia Party in the Donetsk People's Republic. ©  Sputnik / Sergey Baturin

Russia and Ukraine are making another prisoner exchange on Monday, Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), revealed on social media. According to his statement, Moscow and Kiev will each release 110 people. 

Russia will hand over “mostly women,” Pushilin said. In exchange, 30 soldiers from various parts of Russia, including the DPR and the neighboring Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), as well as 80 civilian sailors “who were held hostage,” will be returned, he added. 

Pushilin did not provide any further details. Kiev detained dozens of Russian civilians who had been in boats that stopped at Ukrainian ports in late February, when Moscow launched its military operation. Some of them were freed after Russian troops captured the port city of Mariupol, but many others remained in Ukrainian custody.

Last week, Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova reported that 65 sailors could be set free soon, and that talks over their release were in the final stage.

READ MORE: Russia swaps prisoners with Ukraine

The reported swap is the latest in a series between the two neighboring states. The previous exchange took place last Thursday and involved 20 Russian soldiers and an equal number of Ukrainian troops, according to officials from both nations.

 

Top stories

RT Features

On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis FEATURE
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry?
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry? FEATURE
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces?
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces? FEATURE

