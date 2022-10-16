icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Oct, 2022 00:19
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia deploys new military satellite

An Angara-1.2 rocket has delivered into orbit a communication satellite for the Russian military
Russia deploys new military satellite
FILE PHOTO ©  YouTube / Roscosmos Media

A classified military satellite, designated Kosmos-2560, was launched from the Plesetsk Military Cosmodrome in Russia’s northern Arkhangelsk Region on Saturday evening at 10:55pm Moscow time (7:55 GMT). 

Launched on the smallest carrier rocket of the Angara family, the spacecraft “successfully reached orbit” soon after, establishing a radio link with the mission control center and reporting all systems functioning after deployment, the Defense Ministry said in a brief statement.

“Combat crews of the Space Force of the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out a successful launch of the Angara-1.2 light-class launch vehicle with a spacecraft for the Russian Defense Ministry from the State Test Cosmodrome Plesetsk,” the ministry said.

The Russian military said the payload was designated Kosmos-2560, but shared no details of the mission or technical capabilities of the satellite. A similarly secretive launch of the Angara-1.2 with another military sattelite was conducted from Plesetsk back in April.

Top stories

RT Features

China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry?
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry? FEATURE
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces?
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces? FEATURE
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry?
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry? FEATURE
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces?
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces? FEATURE
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO’s war
0:00
24:40
CrossTalk: On offense
0:00
24:55
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies