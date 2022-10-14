icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Oct, 2022 17:01
Power plant attacked in Russian city near Ukrainian border

Parts of Belgorod have been left without electricity as local governor points the finger at Kiev
A missile struck a power station in the Russian city of Belgorod, located not far from the Ukrainian border, on Friday evening. The attack has caused a major blaze at the site.

The local governor blamed Kiev, presumably seeking retribution for Russian strikes earlier this week. Vyacheslav Gladkov reported that the Ukrainian military struck an electrical substation. If Kiev confirms this, this will be the first blow inflicted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on an energy facility in a major Russian town after a massive Russian attack on Ukrainian cities.

Photos and videos published on social media show massive tongues of fire rising around the power station with clouds of thick black smoke billowing into the night skies.

One video in particular showed the very moment a shell hit the facility, causing a major explosion.

The extent of the damage is not yet clear. The power station had the capacity of 110 kW, according to the Belgorod region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov. The governor also said that the fire at the station was promptly extinguished.

The local emergency services are now rerouting the energy supply, Gladkov said, advising that it's expected to be restored in about four hours. The local water-supply systems have not been affected, since they used backup power sources, he added.

Earlier on Friday, residents in at least one of Belgorod City's districts reported a blackout. Locals also spoke of the sounds of powerful explosions.

The incidents came a day after an apartment block was hit and damaged in another Ukrainian shelling in Belgorod. Neither incident resulted in casualties. The Belgorod region has repeatedly come under shelling and drone attacks by Ukrainian forces since the outbreak of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev in late February.

