icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kremlin says saboteurs targeting pipeline to Türkiye captured
13 Oct, 2022 10:25
HomeRussia & FSU

Apartment building hit in Ukrainian shelling of Russian city – mayor

The city of Belgorod near the border has been struck

An apartment block has been hit and damaged during the Ukrainian shelling of the Russian city of Belgorod, Mayor Anton Ivanov has said.

“Air defenses had to be activated today again. There’s damage to a building on Gubkina Street,” he wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

The mayor later announced that around 12.40pm local time an unidentified object crashed into the roof of an apartment block as a result of operations involving the air defense systems.

The residents of the affected building have been evacuated, he said, adding that no casualties have yet been reported following the incident.

Images on social media have shown smoke coming from the roof of an apartment block and rubble scattered on the ground.

Some reports have suggested that debris from an incoming projectile or drone may have fallen on the building after being struck by the air defense systems.

Belgorod, which has a population of some 356,000, is the main city of Russia’s Belgorod Region.

READ MORE: Ukraine targets energy infrastructure in Russia – governor

It’s among the border regions that have come under repeated Ukrainian shelling and drone attacks since the outbreak of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev in late February.

Top stories

RT Features

A third Palestinian intifada: With political leaders becoming increasingly unpopular, a new armed uprising takes hold
A third Palestinian intifada: With political leaders becoming increasingly unpopular, a new armed uprising takes hold FEATURE
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A third Palestinian intifada: With political leaders becoming increasingly unpopular, a new armed uprising takes hold
A third Palestinian intifada: With political leaders becoming increasingly unpopular, a new armed uprising takes hold FEATURE
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: On offense
0:00
24:55
Striking escalation? Daniel Kovalik, adjunct professor of intl. human rights, University of Pittsburgh School of Law
0:00
28:11
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies