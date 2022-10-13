Russia charts damage caused by missile strikes against Ukraine

Only three regions of the country were unaffected by the missile barrages on Monday and Tuesday, according to a map

Russia’s State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has shared a map, revealing the scale of Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian military targets and infrastructure earlier this week.

Moscow’s “response to terrorist acts by the Kiev regime” saw 70 facilities of Ukrainian energy infrastructure hit, which resulted in the country losing 50% of its generating capacity, Volodin wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

The map of the strikes which he published, shows that only three Ukrainian regions – Chernigov in the north, and Volyn and Transcarpathia in the west – were unaffected by the strikes.

“If the terrorist attacks continue, the response will be even harsher,” the speaker of the lower house of Russia’s parliament warned.

All the organizers of Ukrainian attacks must be found, and “those who resist will be destroyed,” Volodin added.

Moscow fired dozens of missiles at targets in Ukraine on Monday and Tuesday, calling it retaliation for sabotage plots by Kiev, targeting crucial Russian facilities, including the Kursk nuclear power plant, the TurkStream gas pipeline and the Crimean Bridge.

In the wake of Saturday’s truck bombing of the key bridge connecting Crimea to the rest of the Russia, President Vladimir Putin said Kiev’s “terrorist tactics” can no longer go unanswered.

Several parts of Ukraine, including its capital Kiev, reported power outages and other problems with utilities after the Russian bombardment. The national power grid operator Ukrenergo was forced to ask consumers to switch devices off during evening peak hours, and ordered rolling blackouts in some areas to reduce the load.

On Wednesday, Ukraine’s energy minister German Galushchenko told CNN that about 30% of the country’s energy infrastructure had been damaged after two consecutive days of Russian strikes.