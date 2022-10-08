icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Oct, 2022 13:25
HomeRussia & FSU

Death toll from Crimean Bridge blast revealed

A preliminary investigation shows that three people were killed as a result of the explosion
Death toll from Crimean Bridge blast revealed
A view of a bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia. ©  Globallookpress.com

Saturday’s explosion on the Crimean Bridge, which connects the Russian peninsula with the Krasnodar Region, claimed the lives of three people, the country’s Investigative Committee said in a statement, citing preliminary data.

“These are, presumably, those riding in a car that was next to the blown-up truck,” the committee said.

It also revealed that the bodies of two of the victims, a man and a woman, have already been recovered from the water and their identities are being established.

According to the investigators, the explosion on the part of the bridge used by automobiles caused the ignition of seven fuel tanks of a train that was heading toward Crimea. The truck was owned by a resident of Russia’s Krasnodar Region, the committee said. A search of the owner's residence is now underway. 

Moscow points to Kiev’s ‘terrorist nature’ after bridge explosion READ MORE: Moscow points to Kiev’s ‘terrorist nature’ after bridge explosion

“The route of the car and the corresponding documentation are being studied,” the statement reads.

Earlier on Saturday, the All-Russian Union of Insurers estimated the damage caused to the bridge at 200-500 million rubles ($3.2-8 million).

Since the launch of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine in late February,  various Ukrainian officials have promised to attack the Crimean Bridge, which is the only one connecting mainland Russia with Crimea. Kiev views the peninsula as its own territory that was illegally “annexed” by Russia.

Ukraine has stopped short of claiming responsibility for the explosion, but an aide to President Vladimir Zelensky, Mikhail Podoliak, warned on Twitter that what happened on Saturday was “just the beginning.”

Top stories

RT Features

Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over the maritime border dispute?
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over the maritime border dispute? FEATURE
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud FEATURE
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over the maritime border dispute?
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over the maritime border dispute? FEATURE
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud FEATURE
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: No negotiations
0:00
24:39
CrossTalk: NATO’s dilemma
0:00
25:9
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies