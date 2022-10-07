icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Oct, 2022 14:17
HomeRussia & FSU

Drone explodes at Russian military airport

The vehicle, which crashed in Kaluga region southwest of Moscow, did not inflict any casualties, local governor said
Drone explodes at Russian military airport
FILE PHOTO. ©  mil.ru

An explosion occurred at a military airbase in Kaluga region located southwest of the Russian capital when an unidentified drone hit the ground, local authorities said on Friday, adding that there have been no casualties or major damage.

According to Kaluga’s Governor Vladislav Shapsha, a blast occurred at military airport ‘Shaikovka,’ with an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which “presumably flew from [this] side of the border,” hitting the ground in the area.

There are no casualties. The airfield infrastructure and equipment didn’t sustain any damage,” the official said, adding that there is no threat to the airport’s current operations while investigators are already looking into the incident.

Shaikovka is located about 600 kilometers from the Russia-Ukraine border and 300 kilometers southwest of Moscow. Moreover, according to media reports, the facility is home to a regiment of Russian strategic supersonic bombers.

US and UK hold drone drills
Read more
US and UK hold drone drills

While Shapsha did not comment on who might be behind the intrusion, news outlet Mash described the incident at the base as a “diversion.” It claimed that the UAV with a grenade was launched Friday morning not far from the airbase.

[The drone] did not enter Russia from the territory of Ukraine. Its purpose was to destroy the airport’s runway,” it wrote, adding that the flight strip had been damaged but that it has already been repaired.

Since the onset of Russia’s military campaign in late February, Ukraine has repeatedly used drones for military purposes. In late September, in one of the most notorious examples, a Ukrainian explosive-laden UAV attacked Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, though no damage was caused to its reactor.

Top stories

RT Features

Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views FEATURE
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy?
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy? FEATURE
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views FEATURE
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy?
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy? FEATURE
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: No negotiations
0:00
24:39
CrossTalk: NATO’s dilemma
0:00
25:9
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies