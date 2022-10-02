Russia’s top court rules on Donbass, Kherson, and Zaporozhye accession treaties

The justices have said that the documents are legal under the constitution

The treaties on the accession of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, to Russia are in full accordance with the constitution, the country’s top court ruled on Sunday.

The Russian Constitutional Court separately examined the four treaties after they were signed by President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

The next step is for the documents to be ratified by both houses of parliament. The lower house, the State Duma, plans to vote on ratification on Monday.

The DPR and LPR broke off from Ukraine shortly after the 2014 coup in Kiev. Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions declared independence from Ukraine after they were seized by Russian troops during Moscow’s military operation in the neighboring country, which was launched in February.

The four territories voted overwhelmingly in favor of joining Russia in referendums held between September 23 and 27.

Kiev along with Western countries consider the accession illegal and have vowed not to recognize it.